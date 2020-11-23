Los American Music Awards 2020 fracasan en ABC con una estrepitosa caída

American Music Awards 2020
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,5/19
Fox: 2,0/10
ABC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 6.130.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.290.000 [1,9/10] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Kansas City at Las Vegas)' (8-11 p.m.): 15.240.000 [3,6/22] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The OT': 17.100.000 [4,3/23] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 4.680.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 2.020.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.610.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.990.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'American Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 3.790.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 9.020.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.620.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 4.800.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.080.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora': 288.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
08:00 - 'The Outpost': 382.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
