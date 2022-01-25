Los Chiefs vencen a los Bills y la NFL vuelve a arrasar con 35 millones de espectadores desde la CBS

'NFL: Chiefs v. Bills'
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 7,2/42
- ABC: 0,4/2
- NBC: 0,4/2
- Fox: 0,2/1
- The CW: 0,0/0
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL: Chiefs v. Bills': 35.000.000 [8,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 9.890.000 [2,2] (1º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.700.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.960.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.160.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.730.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'American Auto' (R): 3.130.000 [0,7] (2º)
07:30 - 'American Auto' (R): 1.670.000 [0,2] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Secret Life of Pets': 1.370.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline NBC' (R): 2.170.000 [0,3] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 620.000 [0,2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 670.000 [0,2] (2º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 850.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Grear North' (R): 600.000 [0,2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 660.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 710.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 230.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 200.000 [0,0] (5º)
