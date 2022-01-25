Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/virtual/formulatv.com/classes/class_abs_home.php on line 32
AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 23 DE ENERO

Los Chiefs vencen a los Bills y la NFL vuelve a arrasar con 35 millones de espectadores desde la CBS

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' crece con su nueva entrega en comparación a las reposiciones de hace siete días.

Redacción Martes 25 Enero 2022 11:25 (hace 2 horas)
'NFL: Chiefs v. Bills'

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 7,2/42
  • ABC: 0,4/2
  • NBC: 0,4/2
  • Fox: 0,2/1
  • The CW: 0,0/0

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL: Chiefs v. Bills': 35.000.000 [8,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 9.890.000 [2,2] (1º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.700.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 3.960.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.160.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.730.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'American Auto' (R): 3.130.000 [0,7] (2º)

07:30 - 'American Auto' (R): 1.670.000 [0,2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Secret Life of Pets': 1.370.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline NBC' (R): 2.170.000 [0,3] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 620.000 [0,2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 670.000 [0,2] (2º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 850.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Grear North' (R): 600.000 [0,2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 660.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 710.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 230.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 200.000 [0,0] (5º)

