'Chicago Med'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,7/6

CBS: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.940.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.750.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 5.750.000 [0,7] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother' (Final): 3.420.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.180.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Good Sam': 1.640.000 [0,2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.070.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.900.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.850.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.960.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 2.000.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 1.760.000 [0,4] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)