Audiencias Miércoles 23 de Febrero de 2022
15,9%
13,0%
9,1%
7,5%
5,5%
2,7%
2,7%
2,4%
2,2%
2,1%
1,8%
1,7%
1,6%
1,5%
1,4%
1,4%
1,4%
1,1%
0,9%
0,8%
0,8%
0,7%
0,5%
0,5%
0,5%
0,4%
'Chicago Med'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,7/6
- CBS: 0,5/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,4/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.940.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.750.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 5.750.000 [0,7] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother' (Final): 3.420.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.180.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 1.640.000 [0,2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.070.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.900.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.850.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.960.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 2.000.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 1.760.000 [0,4] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)