AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 JUNIO

NBC arrasa una vez más con 'America's Got Talent'

CBS se mantiene estable con las reposiciones de 'NCIS', 'FBI' y 'FBI: Most Wanted'.

Redacción Miércoles 24 Junio 2020 18:08 (hace 1 hora)
'America's Got Talent'

'America's Got Talent'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,1/5

CBS: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 8.620.000 [1,2/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'World of Dance': 4.350.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.350.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.137.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.650.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.710.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.100.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners': 2.770.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Conners': 2.310.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'black-ish': 1.460.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'mixed-ish': 1.320.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Genetic Detective': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 954.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The CW Happy Hour – Louie Anderson: Big Underwear': 487.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

