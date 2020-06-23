Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 JUNIO

NBC triunfa en todas las franjas con 'The Titan Games', 'The Wall' y 'Songland'

CBS crece con sus reposiciones para provocar un triple empate con ABC y Fox.

Martes 23 Junio 2020 18:18 (hace 3 horas)
'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,7/4

ABC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.890.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.850.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 3.560.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.140.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.210.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.530.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.900.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.500.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.050.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (Estreno): 1.130.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

