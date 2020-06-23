NBC triunfa en todas las franjas con 'The Titan Games', 'The Wall' y 'Songland'

'The Titan Games'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.890.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.850.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Songland': 3.560.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (8-11 p.m.): 2.140.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.210.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.530.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.900.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.500.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 1.050.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (Estreno): 1.130.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
