El estreno de 'Promised Land' impide que ABC lidere sobre Fox

'Promised Land'
Adultos 18-49
- Fox: 0,6/4
- ABC: 0,5/4
- CBS: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,0/0
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.210.000 [0,7] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady': 3.210.000 [0,5] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.440.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Promised Land' (Estreno): 1.860.000 [0,2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.160.000 [0,7] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.670.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.640.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.200.000 [0,4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Kenan': 1.750.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Kenan': 1.240.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'That's My Jam': 1.890.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe' (Final): 1.380.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'March' (Estreno): 320.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 370.000 [0,0] (5º)
