AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 ENERO

El estreno de 'Promised Land' impide que ABC lidere sobre Fox

'The Bachelor' amasa el mejor rating de la noche, pese al liderazgo general de las series de la competencia.

Redacción Martes 25 Enero 2022 18:43 (hace 14 minutos)
'Promised Land'

'Promised Land'

Adultos 18-49

  • Fox: 0,6/4
  • ABC: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,0/0

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.210.000 [0,7] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady': 3.210.000 [0,5] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.440.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Promised Land' (Estreno): 1.860.000 [0,2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.160.000 [0,7] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.670.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.640.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.200.000 [0,4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Kenan': 1.750.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Kenan': 1.240.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'That's My Jam': 1.890.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe' (Final): 1.380.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'March' (Estreno): 320.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - '4400': 370.000 [0,0] (5º)

