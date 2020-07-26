El estreno de 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' no derriba a 'SmackDown'

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' (Estreno): 3.590.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Who's Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (5º)