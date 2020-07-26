Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 JULIO

El estreno de 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' no derriba a 'SmackDown'

Fox repite liderato en una jornada que emula los datos de la semana previa.

Redacción Domingo 26 Julio 2020 11:24 (hace 49 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    16,2%

  • logoantena3

    11,5%

  • logola1

    8,6%

  • logolasexta

    7,1%

  • logocuatro

    4,5%

  • logonova

    3,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logoneox

    2,5%

  • logoclan

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logogol-television

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'SmackDown'

'SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 1.960.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.590.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.630.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' (Estreno): 3.590.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.270.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.320.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Who's Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
¿Quiénes han triunfado más de 'OT 2017'?¿Quiénes han triunfado más de 'OT 2017'?