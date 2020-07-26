El estreno de 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' no derriba a 'SmackDown'

'SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 1.960.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.590.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.630.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHomeVideos' (Estreno): 3.590.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.270.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.320.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Who's Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
