AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE JULIO

Las reposiciones de CBS lideran ante la discreta despedida de 'Blindspot'

La serie de NBC no mejora con su final y dice adiós como tercera opción en su franja.

Redacción Viernes 24 Julio 2020 18:40 (hace 3 horas)
'Blindspot'

'Blindspot'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Don't': 1.470.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.040.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.990.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.090.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.620.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.690.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.780.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Blindspot' (Final): 1.790.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.750.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party' (Final temporada): 1.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Beat Shazam' (R): 1.210.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Killer Camp': 430.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 366.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

