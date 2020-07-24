Las reposiciones de CBS lideran ante la discreta despedida de 'Blindspot'

CBS: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Don't': 1.470.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (1º)