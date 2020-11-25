'NCIS' no puede con 'The Bachelorette', pero firma lo más visto de la noche

'NCIS'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/6
CBS: 0,8/5
NBC: 0,7/4
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.250.000 [1,3/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 4.370.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 9.770.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 8.200.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.530.000 [0,7/5] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' : 6.840.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 3.280.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Transplant' : 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' (R): 1.170.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Next' (R): 915.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R): 540.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R): 520.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
