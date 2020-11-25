Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 DE NOVIEMBRE

'NCIS' no puede con 'The Bachelorette', pero firma lo más visto de la noche

'Big Sky' mejora sus datos y supera a 'FBI: Most Wanted' tras su estreno.

Redacción Miércoles 25 Noviembre 2020 19:00 (hace 57 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    14,7%

  • logoantena3

    14,1%

  • logola1

    11,5%

  • logolasexta

    7,7%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logola2

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'NCIS'

'NCIS'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/6

CBS: 0,8/5

NBC: 0,7/4

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.250.000 [1,3/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 4.370.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 9.770.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 8.200.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.530.000 [0,7/5] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' : 6.840.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R): 3.280.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Transplant' : 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' (R): 1.170.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next' (R): 915.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R): 540.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R): 520.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Michael B. Jordan planea abrirse una cuenta en OnlyFans por una buena causa Michael B. Jordan planea abrirse una cuenta en OnlyFans por una buena causa