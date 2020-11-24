'Dancing with the Stars' lidera en su final de temporada en ABC

'Dancing with the Stars'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/4
NBC: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 6.072.500 [0,9/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.400.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 6.822.500 [0,8/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.135.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.280.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.730.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.595.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (8-10 p.m.): 477.750 [0,1/1] (5º)
