AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 NOVIEMBRE

'Dancing with the Stars' lidera en su final de temporada en ABC

Paralelamente, 'The Voice' también sobresale en la noche de NBC mientras que 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' no destaca en The CW.

Redacción Martes 24 Noviembre 2020 18:30 (hace 1 hora)
'Dancing with the Stars'

'Dancing with the Stars'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 6.072.500 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.400.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 6.822.500 [0,8/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 3.135.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.280.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.730.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.580.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.595.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (8-10 p.m.): 477.750 [0,1/1] (5º)

