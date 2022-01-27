'This Is Us' inclina la balanza del lado de NBC en una noche sin sorpresas

'This Is Us'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,5/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- CBS: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.300.000 [0,38/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.520.000 [0,31/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.760.000 [0,76/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.310.000 [0,37/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 4.180.000 [0,54/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 3.060.000 [0,58/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.140.000 [0,42/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey' (R): 1.610.000 [0,26/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.350.000 [0,55/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 4.100.000 [0,45/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.620.000 [0,44/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.490.000 [0,30/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People' (Final): 1.340.000 [0,33/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 900.000 [0,19/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi': 590.000 [0,10/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social