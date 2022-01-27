Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 ENERO

'This Is Us' inclina la balanza del lado de NBC en una noche sin sorpresas

La comedia 'Abbott Elementary' mantiene un buen rendimiento en el prime time de ABC.

Redacción Jueves 27 Enero 2022 12:12 (hace 1 hora)
'This Is Us'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,5/4
  • ABC: 0,4/3
  • CBS: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.300.000 [0,38/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.520.000 [0,31/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.760.000 [0,76/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.310.000 [0,37/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 4.180.000 [0,54/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 3.060.000 [0,58/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.140.000 [0,42/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey' (R): 1.610.000 [0,26/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.350.000 [0,55/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 4.100.000 [0,45/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.620.000 [0,44/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.490.000 [0,30/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People' (Final): 1.340.000 [0,33/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 900.000 [0,19/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 590.000 [0,10/1] (5º)

