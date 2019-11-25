Notificaciones
ÚLTIMA HORA: Andreu Buenafuente y Silvia Abril repiten como presentadores de la gala de los Premios Goya 2020

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 DE NOVIEMBRE

'Dancing With The Stars' se despide a una décima del primer puesto

'The Neighborhood' sufre un tropiezo considerable, pasando del 1,0 al 0,7 en apenas una semana.

Redacción Martes 26 Noviembre 2019 18:50 (hace 25 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    17,6%

  • logoantena3

    11,6%

  • logola1

    9,3%

  • logolasexta

    7,8%

  • logocuatro

    5,2%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'Dancing With The Stars'

'Dancing With The Stars'

El último programa de 'Dancing With the Stars' cerró su periplo con un 1,1 de share, subiendo 0,2 respecto a la semana pasada. Se mantuvo a una sola décima de alcanzar tanto a 'The Voice' como a '9-1-1', ambas con un 1,2, pero las superó en número de espectadores llegando a los 7,7 millones. De esta forma, la final del concurso de baile de ABC se convierte en el programa con mayor número de televidentes del 25 de noviembre.

Por el contrario, 'The Neighborhood' tuvo una pésima noche, con una bajada de tres décimas. Otra que baja, aunque no de forma tan pronunciada, es 'Bob Hearts Abishola', que ha perdido una décima. Esa cifra es también la cantidad de share que gana 'Bluff City Law', que logra empatar en su final con un 0,6 de share con 'Bull'. Aunque ambas series se mantienen lejos de 'The Good Doctor', que sigue primera a las 22h.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/5

NBC: 1,0/4

FOX: 1,0/4

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 7.700.000 [1,1/5] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.120.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.650.000 [1,2/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bluff City Law' (Final): 3.750.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.110.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.120.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.930.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.680.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.110.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 6.000.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 660.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Andreu Buenafuente y Silvia Abril repiten como presentadores de la gala de los Premios Goya 2020Andreu Buenafuente y Silvia Abril repiten como presentadores de la gala de los Premios Goya 2020