'Dancing With The Stars' se despide a una décima del primer puesto

'Dancing With The Stars'

El último programa derespecto a la semana pasada. Se mantuvo a una sola décima de alcanzar tanto a ' The Voice ' como a ' 9-1-1 ', ambas con un 1,2, pero las superó en número de espectadores llegando a los 7,7 millones. De esta forma, la final del concurso de baile de ABC se convierte en el programa con mayor número de televidentes del 25 de noviembre.

Por el contrario, 'The Neighborhood' tuvo una pésima noche, con una bajada de tres décimas. Otra que baja, aunque no de forma tan pronunciada, es 'Bob Hearts Abishola', que ha perdido una décima. Esa cifra es también la cantidad de share que gana 'Bluff City Law', que logra empatar en su final con un 0,6 de share con 'Bull'. Aunque ambas series se mantienen lejos de 'The Good Doctor', que sigue primera a las 22h.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/5

NBC: 1,0/4

FOX: 1,0/4

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 7.700.000 [1,1/5] (3º) 10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.120.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.650.000 [1,2/5] (1º) 10:00 - 'Bluff City Law' (Final): 3.750.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.110.000 [1,2/6] (2º) 09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.120.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.930.000 [0,7/4] (4º) 08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.680.000 [0,7/3] (4º) 09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.110.000 [0,6/3] (4º) 10:00 - 'Bull': 6.000.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW