'Dancing With The Stars' se despide a una décima del primer puesto

'Dancing With The Stars'
Por el contrario, 'The Neighborhood' tuvo una pésima noche, con una bajada de tres décimas. Otra que baja, aunque no de forma tan pronunciada, es 'Bob Hearts Abishola', que ha perdido una décima. Esa cifra es también la cantidad de share que gana 'Bluff City Law', que logra empatar en su final con un 0,6 de share con 'Bull'. Aunque ambas series se mantienen lejos de 'The Good Doctor', que sigue primera a las 22h.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/5
NBC: 1,0/4
FOX: 1,0/4
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 7.700.000 [1,1/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.120.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.650.000 [1,2/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bluff City Law' (Final): 3.750.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.110.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.120.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.930.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.680.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.110.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 6.000.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 660.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
