Triple empate entre ABC, CBS y Fox en la víspera de Acción de Gracias

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

10:00 - 'For Life': 1.930.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.730.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.470.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race' (8-10 p.m.): 3.740.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 2.630.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R): 1.890.000 [0,4/2] (1º)