Triple empate entre ABC, CBS y Fox en la víspera de Acción de Gracias

Las principales cadenas empatan antes de Acción de Gracias
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.470.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
08:30 - 'American Housewife': 2.980.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.730.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.390.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 1.930.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race' (8-10 p.m.): 3.740.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
10:00 - 'SWAT': 3.250.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 2.630.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice' (R): 1.890.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Women of Worth': 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'An SNL Thanksgiving' (R): 2.410.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R): 518.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
