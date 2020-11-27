Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 NOVIEMBRE

El fútbol americano reina en una Acción de Gracias marcada por las reposiciones

El especial festivo de Disney roza los 2,5 millones de espectadores en ABC.

Redacción Viernes 27 Noviembre 2020 17:59 (hace 47 minutos)
Fox se impone en una jornada de reposiciones

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,3/13

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 11.010.000 [3,3/18] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL Postgame': 9.320.000 [2,7/16] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 5.530.000 [1,6/9] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The National Dog Show' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

08:30 - 'Toy Story That Time Forgot' (R): 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' (9-11 p.m.): 2.450.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.650.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.790.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.500.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 397.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

