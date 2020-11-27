El fútbol americano reina en una Acción de Gracias marcada por las reposiciones

Fox se impone en una jornada de reposiciones
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 2,3/13
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 11.010.000 [3,3/18] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL Postgame': 9.320.000 [2,7/16] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 5.530.000 [1,6/9] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The National Dog Show' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.800.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
08:30 - 'Toy Story That Time Forgot' (R): 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' (9-11 p.m.): 2.450.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.650.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.750.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.790.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 1.500.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 397.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
