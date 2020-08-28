'Big Brother' mantiene su supremacía frente al bajo seguimiento del Major League Baseball

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.000.000 [1,0/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 1.870.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 1.520.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.330.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.600.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.620.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 2.250.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.100.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.830.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Major League Baseball' (8-10 p.m.): 779.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 859.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 731.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
