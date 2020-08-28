Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 DE AGOSTO

'Big Brother' mantiene su supremacía frente al bajo seguimiento del Major League Baseball

'Mysteries Decoded' mantiene los datos de su estreno la semana pasada.

Redacción Viernes 28 Agosto 2020 18:11 (hace 3 horas)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.000.000 [1,0/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 1.870.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 1.520.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.330.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.600.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.620.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 2.250.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.100.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.830.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Major League Baseball' (8-10 p.m.): 779.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 859.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 731.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

