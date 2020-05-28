El estreno de la temporada final de 'Agents of SHIELD' no brilla en ABC

'Agents of SHIELD'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.740.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ultimate Tag': 2.060.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.860.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.920.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.850.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Game On!' (Estreno): 4.530.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.480.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Movie: "Thor: The Dark World"' (8-10 p.m.): 2.600.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Agents of SHIELD' (Estreno): 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 804.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 339.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
