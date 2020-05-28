Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 MAYO

El estreno de la temporada final de 'Agents of SHIELD' no brilla en ABC

CBS firma el mejor dato del prime time con el estreno de 'Game On!'.

Redacción Jueves 28 Mayo 2020 17:55 (hace 8 horas)
'Agents of SHIELD'

'Agents of SHIELD'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.740.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Ultimate Tag': 2.060.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.860.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.920.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.850.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Game On!' (Estreno): 4.530.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.690.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.480.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Movie: "Thor: The Dark World"' (8-10 p.m.): 2.600.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Agents of SHIELD' (Estreno): 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 804.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 339.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

