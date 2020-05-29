Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 MAYO

ABC vuelve a triunfar gracias a 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' y 'Holey Moley'

'Labor of Love' sube considerablemente en FOX después de su estreno la semana anterior.

Redacción Viernes 29 Mayo 2020 18:23 (hace 5 horas)
'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.065.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Holey Moley': 4.055.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.655.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.160.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.000.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.640.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 4.470.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.970.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Council of Dads': 2.745.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.585.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Labor of Love': 1.130.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Proof': 545.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 458.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

