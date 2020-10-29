'The Masked Singer' eclipsa a 'Big Brother', que pierde fuelle con su final

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,3/8
CBS: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 5.830.000 [1,6/9] (1º)
09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 3.700.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.270.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Big Brother' (Final) (9-11 p.m.): 3.770.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.660.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'American Housewife' (Estreno): 3.390.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 4.180.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Con': 2.510.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (Final): 3.810.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (9-11 p.m.): 2.840.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Devils': 572.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 825.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
