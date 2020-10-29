Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 OCTUBRE

'The Masked Singer' eclipsa a 'Big Brother', que pierde fuelle con su final

El estreno de 'American Housewife' completa la parrilla de sitcoms de ABC.

Redacción Jueves 29 Octubre 2020 17:56 (hace 4 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,5%

  • logoantena3

    13,6%

  • logolasexta

    7,9%

  • logola1

    7,7%

  • logocuatro

    5,4%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,4%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,3/8

CBS: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 5.830.000 [1,6/9] (1º)

09:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 3.700.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.270.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Big Brother' (Final) (9-11 p.m.): 3.770.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.660.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'American Housewife' (Estreno): 3.390.000 [0,6/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 4.180.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:30 - 'black-ish': 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Con': 2.510.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (Final): 3.810.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (9-11 p.m.): 2.840.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Devils': 572.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 825.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La Veneno recibe gran número de homenajes en el Parque del Oeste, incluidos el de los Javis y Lola RodríguezLa Veneno recibe gran número de homenajes en el Parque del Oeste, incluidos el de los Javis y Lola Rodríguez