AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Emergency Call' se estrena líder, superando a la Stanley Cup

'L.A.'s Finest', 'Filthy Rich' y 'Manhunt: Deadly Games' confirman su escasa acogida.

Redacción Martes 29 Septiembre 2020 18:58 (hace 5 horas)
'Emergency Call'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/6

NBC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 7.040.000 [1,1/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Emergency Call' (Estreno): 4.270.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 2.290.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 2.050.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'NHL Stanley Cup Finals' : 3.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - '2020 Stanley Cup Final' (9-11 p.m.) : 2.890.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.460.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.880.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.790.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Manhunt: Deadly Games': 1.400.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' (8-10 p.m.): 556.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

