'Emergency Call' se estrena líder, superando a la Stanley Cup

'Emergency Call'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/6
NBC: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 7.040.000 [1,1/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Emergency Call' (Estreno): 4.270.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 2.290.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 2.050.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'NHL Stanley Cup Finals' : 3.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - '2020 Stanley Cup Final' (9-11 p.m.) : 2.890.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.460.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.880.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.790.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Manhunt: Deadly Games': 1.400.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival' (8-10 p.m.): 556.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
