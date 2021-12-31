'The Price Is Right'
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years' (R): 4.950.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 930.000 [0,2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 2.110.000 [0,3] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.500.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.260.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.020.000 [0,2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.640.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 2.520.000 [0,3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.410.000 [0,2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Dogs of the Year 2021' (R): 660.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals' (R): 480.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'World's Funniest Animals' (R): 480.000 [0,1] (5º)
