Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 DE DICIEMBRE

La reposición del aniversario de 'The Price Is Right' se corona como la oferta líder de la noche

En general, la noche estuvo plagada de espacios repetidos.

Redacción Viernes 31 Diciembre 2021 12:54 (hace 1 hora)
  • logoantena3

    13,7%

  • logotelecinco

    13,0%

  • logola1

    7,5%

  • logolasexta

    7,0%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

'El precio justo'

'The Price Is Right'

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years' (R): 4.950.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 930.000 [0,2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 2.110.000 [0,3] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.500.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.260.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.020.000 [0,2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.640.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 2.520.000 [0,3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.410.000 [0,2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Dogs of the Year 2021' (R): 660.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals' (R): 480.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'World's Funniest Animals' (R): 480.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Miguel Frigenti demandará a Cristian Suescun por afirmar que tuvieron sexting a cambio de dineroMiguel Frigenti demandará a Cristian Suescun por afirmar que tuvieron sexting a cambio de dinero