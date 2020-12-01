Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 NOVIEMBRE

El fútbol americano vuelve a dominar en NBC y ABC no levanta cabeza con 'Supermarket Sweep'

CBS también se apoya en su particular repaso de la actualidad deportiva para crecer.

Redacción Martes 1 Diciembre 2020 16:26 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,1%

  • logoantena3

    11,4%

  • logola1

    8,9%

  • logocuatro

    6,1%

  • logolasexta

    5,0%

  • logofdf

    3,4%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logo13tv

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,2%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,0%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

Chicago at Green Bay

Chicago at Green Bay

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,5/18

CBS: 1,5/8

Fox: 0,5/2

ABC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.010.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 9.110.000 [2,6/14] (1º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Chicago at Green Bay)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.720.000 [4,1/21] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 23.370.000 [5,3/28] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 13.130.000 [2,1/11] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.230.000 [1,5/8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Movie: Coming to America' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 2.800.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.610.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.170.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.580.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Ice Age' (R): 1.160.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.210.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

ABC

07:00 - 'Prep & Landing' (R): 2.580.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Prep & Landing' (R): 2.320.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.460.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.710.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Pandora': 331.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

08:00 - 'The Outpost': 266.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'La Casa de Papel': Netflix prepara una versión coreana de la serie'La Casa de Papel': Netflix prepara una versión coreana de la serie