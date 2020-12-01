El fútbol americano vuelve a dominar en NBC y ABC no levanta cabeza con 'Supermarket Sweep'

NBC: 3,5/18

CBS: 1,5/8

Fox: 0,5/2

ABC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 9.110.000 [2,6/14] (1º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.010.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

CBS

Fox

ABC

07:00 - 'Prep & Landing' (R): 2.580.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Prep & Landing' (R): 2.320.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.460.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.710.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (3º)