El fútbol americano vuelve a dominar en NBC y ABC no levanta cabeza con 'Supermarket Sweep'

Chicago at Green Bay
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,5/18
CBS: 1,5/8
Fox: 0,5/2
ABC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.010.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 9.110.000 [2,6/14] (1º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Chicago at Green Bay)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.720.000 [4,1/21] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 23.370.000 [5,3/28] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 13.130.000 [2,1/11] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.230.000 [1,5/8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Movie: Coming to America' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 2.800.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.610.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.170.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.580.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Ice Age' (R): 1.160.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.210.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'Prep & Landing' (R): 2.580.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Prep & Landing' (R): 2.320.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.460.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.710.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora': 331.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
08:00 - 'The Outpost': 266.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
