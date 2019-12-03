El Grinch consigue ser el centro de atención del martes 3 aunque destaca 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special'

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
'The Resident' protagoniza la subida más importante de la noche , llegando hasta el 0,8 (+0,2). Sube también 'The Flash', que crece una décima, remontando hasta sus datos del día 19 de noviembre. Y como el superhéroe de DC, 'Empire' también sube un 0,1. Por otra parte, 'Arrow' repite el share de la semana anterior.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,8/4
ABC: 0,7/4
FOX: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,4/2
NBC
08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (R): 5.300.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
08:30 - 'How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming' (Especial): 3.870.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Voice': 6.390.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Making It': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (5º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special' (Especial): 6.290.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'CMA Country Christmas ' (9-11 p.m.) (Especial): 5.080.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 4.240.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Empire': 2.550.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.110.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.560.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 4.460.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.330.000 [0,5/3] (5º)
09:00 - 'Arrow': 2.660.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
