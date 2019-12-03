Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 DICIEMBRE

El Grinch consigue ser el centro de atención del martes 3 aunque destaca 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special'

'The Resident' remonta y sube dos décimas, siendo la serie que más crece de la noche, seguida de 'The Flash' y 'Empire'.

Miércoles 4 Diciembre 2019
"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" consigue ser el centro de atención de la noche del martes 3 y se alza con el primer puesto de las 20h. Pese a ser una repetición, el Grinch consigue ser lo más visto de la noche con un 1,1, seguido de 'The Voice' (a las 21h) con un 1,0, aunque baja ligeramente (-0,1). Además destacan otros especiales como 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special' y 'CMA Country Christmas', que logran un 0,8 y un 0,7, respectivamente.

'The Resident' protagoniza la subida más importante de la noche , llegando hasta el 0,8 (+0,2). Sube también 'The Flash', que crece una décima, remontando hasta sus datos del día 19 de noviembre. Y como el superhéroe de DC, 'Empire' también sube un 0,1. Por otra parte, 'Arrow' repite el share de la semana anterior.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,7/4

FOX: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,4/2

NBC

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (R): 5.300.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming' (Especial): 3.870.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Voice': 6.390.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Making It': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (5º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special' (Especial): 6.290.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'CMA Country Christmas ' (9-11 p.m.) (Especial): 5.080.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 4.240.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Empire': 2.550.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.110.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.560.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 4.460.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 1.330.000 [0,5/3] (5º)

09:00 - 'Arrow': 2.660.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

