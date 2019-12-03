El Grinch consigue ser el centro de atención del martes 3 aunque destaca 'Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special'

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

'The Resident' protagoniza la subida más importante de la noche , llegando hasta el 0,8 (+0,2). Sube también 'The Flash', que crece una décima, remontando hasta sus datos del día 19 de noviembre. Y como el superhéroe de DC, 'Empire' también sube un 0,1. Por otra parte, 'Arrow' repite el share de la semana anterior.

NBC: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,7/4

FOX: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,4/2

NBC

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (R): 5.300.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming' (Especial): 3.870.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Voice': 6.390.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Making It': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (5º)