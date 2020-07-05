Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 JULIO

'SmackDown' besa la lona en Fox y empata con 'Shark Tank' y 'Dateline'

El programa de lucha libre firma su mínimo histórico en una jornada con pocas alegrías.

Redacción Domingo 5 Julio 2020 10:30 (hace 5 horas)
'SmackDown'

'SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 1.660.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.770.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.170.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Dick Van Dycke Show: Salute to Carl Reiner': 3.730.000 [0,3/3] (4)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (R): 3.320.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.450.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.280.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 2.850.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Country': 611.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Iconic TLC' (R): 328.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

