NBC no remonta con 'Blindspot' y el final de 'Council of Dads'

Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.850.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'Don't' (R): 2.310.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.650.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.220.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.390.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.380.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.620.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Council of Dads' (Final): 2.810.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.870.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.860.000 [0,2/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party' (R): 1.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Labor of Love' (R): 724.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 530.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 447.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
