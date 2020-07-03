Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 JULIO

NBC no remonta con 'Blindspot' y el final de 'Council of Dads'

La reposición de 'El joven Sheldon' en CBS destaca como la emisión más vista del día.

Redacción Viernes 3 Julio 2020 18:14 (hace 4 horas)
'Council of Dads'

'Council of Dads'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.850.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't' (R): 2.310.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.650.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.220.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.390.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.380.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.620.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Council of Dads' (Final): 2.810.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.870.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.860.000 [0,2/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party' (R): 1.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Labor of Love' (R): 724.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 530.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 447.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

