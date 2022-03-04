FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 3 DE MARZO

'Young Sheldon' se alza con la victoria por la mínima frente a las grandes marcas de toda la competencia

La ficción de CBS empató con 'Station 19' en términos de rating, pero fue muy superior en espectadores.

'Young Sheldon' se alza con la victoria por la mínima frente a las grandes marcas de toda la competencia©CBS
Audiencias Jueves 3 de Marzo de 2022

Escena de 'Young Sheldon'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,7/6
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • ABC: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,3/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.240.000 [0,6] (1º)

08:30 - 'B Positive': 4.620.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 6.270.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:30 - 'United States of Al': 3.840.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 3.930.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Law & Order': 4.280.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.370.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.080.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.310.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 3.810.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.270.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer': 1.300.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.220.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Pivoting': 720.000 [0,1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 910.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 360.000 [0,1] (5º)

