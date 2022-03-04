Audiencias Jueves 3 de Marzo de 2022
Escena de 'Young Sheldon'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,7/6
- CBS: 0,5/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,3/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.240.000 [0,6] (1º)
08:30 - 'B Positive': 4.620.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 6.270.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:30 - 'United States of Al': 3.840.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 3.930.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Law & Order': 4.280.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.370.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.080.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.310.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 3.810.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.270.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer': 1.300.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.220.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Pivoting': 720.000 [0,1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker': 910.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 360.000 [0,1] (5º)