El fútbol americano arrasa en NBC mientras que 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' cae en CBS

'Sunday Night Football'

; mientras que FOX se desplomaba con la reposición de capítulos de dos de sus series míticas: ' Los Simpson ' y ' Bob's Burgers '. CBS se mantiene en una buena posición gracias a los buenos datos cosechados al inicio de la noche con 'NFL Overrun' y la audiencia fiel de sus series, como ' Madam Secretary '; aunque '60 Minutes' pierde más de medio millón de espectadores y ' NCIS: Los Ángeles ' también cae.

Las series de superheroínas emitidas en The CW, 'Batwoman' y 'Supergirl', mantienen sus discretos datos de audiencia. Las buenas noticias llegan para ABC, ya que 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' experimenta un espectacular crecimiento, ganando casi un millón de espectadores. Las series de la cadena, la ambiciosa 'Shark Tank' y la policiaca 'The Rookie', no sufren grandes cambios.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 5,0/22

CBS: 1,5/6

ABC: 0,7/3

FOX: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 9.030.000 [2,5/11] (2º) 08:00 - 'SNF Pregame' (8-8:15 p.m.): 17.050.000 [5,1/21] (1º) 08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (8:15-11 p.m.): 19.260.000 [5,9/25] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.410.000 [4,7/21] (1º) 07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.520.000 [1,9/8] (2º) 08:30 - 'God Friended Me': 6.640.000 [0,8/3] (2º) 09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.550.000 [0,6/3] (2º) 10:30 - 'Madam Secretary': 4.230.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.450.000 [0,9/4] (4º) 08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 4.130.000 [0,6/3] (3º) 09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.480.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (Repetición): 3.340.000 [1,0/4] (3º) 07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (Repetición): 1.980.000 [0,8/4] (5º) 08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 2.030.000 [0,8/4] (2º) 08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.340.000 [0,5/3] (4º) 09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.510.000 [0,6/3] (3º) 09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.600.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

The CW