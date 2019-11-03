El fútbol americano arrasa en NBC mientras que 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' cae en CBS

'Sunday Night Football'
Las series de superheroínas emitidas en The CW, 'Batwoman' y 'Supergirl', mantienen sus discretos datos de audiencia. Las buenas noticias llegan para ABC, ya que 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' experimenta un espectacular crecimiento, ganando casi un millón de espectadores. Las series de la cadena, la ambiciosa 'Shark Tank' y la policiaca 'The Rookie', no sufren grandes cambios.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 5,0/22
CBS: 1,5/6
ABC: 0,7/3
FOX: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 9.030.000 [2,5/11] (2º)
08:00 - 'SNF Pregame' (8-8:15 p.m.): 17.050.000 [5,1/21] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (8:15-11 p.m.): 19.260.000 [5,9/25] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.410.000 [4,7/21] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.520.000 [1,9/8] (2º)
08:30 - 'God Friended Me': 6.640.000 [0,8/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.550.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:30 - 'Madam Secretary': 4.230.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.450.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 4.130.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.480.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (Repetición): 3.340.000 [1,0/4] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (Repetición): 1.980.000 [0,8/4] (5º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 2.030.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.340.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.510.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.600.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 1.160.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 810.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
