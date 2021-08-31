Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 AGOSTO

'Bachelor in Paradise' domina por encima de 'American Ninja Warrior' en una noche tranquila

El reality de ABC consigue el mejor dato tras conquistar a más de 3 millones de personas.

Redacción Martes 31 Agosto 2021 18:47 (hace 8 horas)
'Bachelor in Paradise'

'Bachelor in Paradise'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,7/5

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.): 3.230.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Ultimate Surfer': 1.390.000 [0,3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.540.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.480.000 [0,4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.49000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'HouseBroken' (Final): 980.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville' (Final): 710.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.470.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.060.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.720.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 2.160.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 660.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 330.000 [0,0] (5º)

