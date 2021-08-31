Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS USA DOMINGO 29 DE AGOSTO

'Big Brother' arrasa de nuevo y supera a los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokyo 2020

La competición deportiva empata con la reposición de '60 Minutes'.

Redacción Martes 31 Agosto 2021 12:05 (hace 4 horas)
Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokyo

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,9/7

· CBS: 0,6/5

· ABC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.660.000 [0,7/6] (2º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.820.000 [1,0/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.600.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.140.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.690.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.450.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 3.900.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.130.000 [0,4] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - '2020 Tokyo Paralympics': 4.180.000 [0,7/6] (1º)

08:00 - 'NFL Preseason: Browns v. Falcons' (08:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 4.450.000 [0,9/7] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 650.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 750.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 600.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 770.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 780.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 600.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal': 350.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Dead Pixels' (Final): 210.000 [0,0] (5º)

