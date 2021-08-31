· NBC: 0,9/7

· CBS: 0,6/5

· ABC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

09:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.600.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.690.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.450.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 3.900.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.130.000 [0,4] (2º)