AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 DE ENERO

'The Good Place' mejora en su despedida y 'Anatomía de Grey' cae, pero se mantiene como lo más fuerte

'Young Sheldon' se recupera y brilla como lo más visto de la noche.

Viernes 31 Enero 2020
'The Good Place'

'The Good Place'

'The Good Place' se despide de su audiencia para siempre cerrando la serie con un doble episodio que mejora +0,1 puntos hasta lograr un 0,7 y la segunda plaza de su franja. A continuación, el especial marca un 0,6. En ABC, 'Estación 19' cede -0,1 puntos a un 1 y pierde el liderazgo de las 8, que pasa a ser de 'El joven Sheldon' (1), que sube +0,3. A 'Anatomía de Grey' tampoco le va muy bien, pues cae -0,3, marcando un 1,1. Pese a todo, la ficción de Ellen Pompeo logra ser lo más seguido de la noche. Por último, 'Evil' despide su primera temporada y lo hace con un 0,5 y +0,1 puntos en tanto a su penúltimo episodio.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,6/4

FOX: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,6/4

The CW: 0,3/2

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.080.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.550.000 [1,1/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.820.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.930.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.320.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.290.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.600.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.800.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 6.010.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Evil' (Final): 3.210.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.780.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Good Place' (Final) (8:30-9:30 p.m.): 2.350.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'The Good Place' (Especial): 2.060.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.620.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.090.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 860.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

Comentarios y social

