'The Good Place' mejora en su despedida y 'Anatomía de Grey' cae, pero se mantiene como lo más fuerte

'The Good Place'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,6/4
FOX: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,6/4
The CW: 0,3/2
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.080.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.550.000 [1,1/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.820.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.930.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.320.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.290.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 8.600.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 5.800.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 6.010.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Evil' (Final): 3.210.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.780.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Good Place' (Final) (8:30-9:30 p.m.): 2.350.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'The Good Place' (Especial): 2.060.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.620.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.090.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 860.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
