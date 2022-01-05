El estreno de 'Judge Steve Harvey' pisa fuerte en una noche liderada por 'FBI'

'Judge Steve Harvey'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,6/4
· NBC: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,5/3
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 8.290.000 [0,7] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 5.930.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 5.300.000 [0,4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.360.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.640.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us' (P): 5.260.000 [1] (3º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.340.000 [0,4] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey (Series Premiere)' (S. P.): 4.920.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 3.270.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:30 - 'Blackish' (P): 2.620.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.400.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip': 1.260.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 720.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 550.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 510.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social