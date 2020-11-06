Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 NOVIEMBRE

Las sitcoms de CBS vuelven a la baja, mientras Fox sigue intratable con la NFL

'Supernatural' roza el millón de espectadores con su antepenúltimo episodio.

Redacción Viernes 6 Noviembre 2020 18:16 (hace 19 minutos)
'El joven Sheldon'

'El joven Sheldon'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,5/13

ABC: 1,1/6

CBS: 0,5/2

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers)' (8-10 p.m.): 9.120.000 [2,4/12] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.330.000 [1,4/7] (2º)

10:00 - '20/20 Election Special': 2.730.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Estreno): 6.540.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'B Positive' (Estreno): 4.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (Estreno): 4.730.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.060.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.310.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 1.350.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Decision 2020: Election Special' (9-11 p.m.): 1.900.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 998.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 459.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

