Las sitcoms de CBS vuelven a la baja, mientras Fox sigue intratable con la NFL

'El joven Sheldon'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 2,5/13
ABC: 1,1/6
CBS: 0,5/2
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers)' (8-10 p.m.): 9.120.000 [2,4/12] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.330.000 [1,4/7] (2º)
10:00 - '20/20 Election Special': 2.730.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Estreno): 6.540.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'B Positive' (Estreno): 4.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (Estreno): 4.730.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.060.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Star Trek: Discovery': 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.310.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Superstore' (R): 1.350.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Decision 2020: Election Special' (9-11 p.m.): 1.900.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 998.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 459.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
