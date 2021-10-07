Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 OCTUBRE

'The Voice' arrasa una jornada más y lidera sobre el final de 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Pese a los grandes resultados del talent, la NBC no consiguió llevarse el liderazgo del día.

Redacción Jueves 7 Octubre 2021 09:31 (hace 2 horas)
'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,7/5

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 7.210.000 [0,87/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 5.050.000 [0,53/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.860.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-11 p.m.) (Final): 2.910.000 [0,75/5] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.110.000 [0,48/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 6.710.000 [0,59/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.080.000 [0,53/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.650.000 [0,53/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 470.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 420.000 [0,08/1] (5º)

