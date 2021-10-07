'The Voice' arrasa una jornada más y lidera sobre el final de 'Bachelor in Paradise'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,7/5
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 7.210.000 [0,87/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'La Brea': 5.050.000 [0,53/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.860.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-11 p.m.) (Final): 2.910.000 [0,75/5] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.110.000 [0,48/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 6.710.000 [0,59/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.080.000 [0,53/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.650.000 [0,53/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl': 470.000 [0,09/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 420.000 [0,08/1] (5º)
