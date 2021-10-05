Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 OCTUBRE

'The Voice' se aferra al liderato y 'The Good Doctor' empata con 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

'Dancing With the Stars' se queda cerca de abatir a 'The Voice' en términos de rating.

Redacción Martes 5 Octubre 2021 18:24 (hace 16 minutos)
Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.230.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.780.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.780.000 [0,8] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.780.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.340.000 [0,6] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.010.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.590.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.370.000 [0,4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 4.990.000 [0,8] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.510.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 390.000 [0,1] (5º)

