'The Voice' se aferra al liderato y 'The Good Doctor' empata con 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,5/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.230.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.780.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.780.000 [0,8] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.780.000 [0,4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.340.000 [0,6] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.010.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.590.000 [0,6] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.370.000 [0,4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 4.990.000 [0,8] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.510.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 390.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social