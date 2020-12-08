La victoria de los Chiefs sobre los Broncos le da otra noche de dominio a NBC

NBC: 3,3/18

CBS: 1,2/6

Fox: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 9.610.000 [2,6/14] (1º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.810.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

CBS

Fox

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.710.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.830.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.850.000 [0,3/2] (3º)