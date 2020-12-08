La victoria de los Chiefs sobre los Broncos le da otra noche de dominio a NBC

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,3/18
CBS: 1,2/6
Fox: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.810.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 9.610.000 [2,6/14] (1º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.710.000 [3,7/19] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 17.410.000 [3,9/20] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 10.680.000 [1,6/8] (2º)
08:30 - 'A Holly Dolly Christmas': 6.200.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (9:30-11 p.m.): 4.160.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 3.360.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.340.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.600.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 1.050.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.200.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.230.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.710.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.830.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 2.880.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 1.850.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora': 363.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
08:00 - 'The Outpost': 350.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
