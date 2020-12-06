Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 DE DICIEMBRE

Jornada de estrenos de temporada a la baja para CBS mientras 'Shark Tank' domina en ABC

'MacGyver' y 'Magnum PI' no cumplen las expectativas en una noche de buenos resultados para ABC y el 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' de Fox.

Redacción Domingo 6 Diciembre 2020 12:39 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,4%

  • logoantena3

    14,8%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,4%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logofdf

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logogol-television

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'Shark Tank' domina la noche en ABC

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,5/4

Fox: 0,5/4

CBS: 0,5/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.880.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20': 3.362.500 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.027.500 [0,5/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver' (Estreno): 4.765.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (Estreno): 5.375.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (Estreno): 6.250.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (R): 2.315.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline': 2.975.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments' (8-10 p.m.): 588.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

