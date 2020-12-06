Jornada de estrenos de temporada a la baja para CBS mientras 'Shark Tank' domina en ABC

'Shark Tank' domina la noche en ABC
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,5/4
Fox: 0,5/4
CBS: 0,5/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.880.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20': 3.362.500 [0,5/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.027.500 [0,5/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver' (Estreno): 4.765.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum PI' (Estreno): 5.375.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (Estreno): 6.250.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (R): 2.315.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline': 2.975.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments' (8-10 p.m.): 588.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
