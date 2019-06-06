Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE JUNIO

La Stanley Cup lidera sin problemas una noche plagada de reposiciones

'Paradise Hotel' se despide de FOX manteniendo los datos de la semana pasada.

Redacción Viernes 7 Junio 2019
Stanley Cup

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 3,3/15

CBS: 0,7/3

NBC: 0,4/2

FOX: 0,4/2

CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.550.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The $100.000 Pyramid' (R): 4.520.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.910.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Big Bang Theory' (R): 5.090.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.400.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Life in Pieces': 4.190.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Elementary': 3.660.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - '2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 5' (8-11 p.m.): 5.250.000 [1,5/7] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Paradise Hotel' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 1.290.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iZombie': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 610.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

