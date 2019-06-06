La Stanley Cup lidera sin problemas una noche plagada de reposiciones

ABC: 3,3/15

CBS: 0,7/3

NBC: 0,4/2

FOX: 0,4/2

CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.550.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The $100.000 Pyramid' (R): 4.520.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.910.000 [0,7/4] (2º)