La Stanley Cup lidera sin problemas una noche plagada de reposiciones

Stanley Cup
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/3
NBC: 0,4/2
FOX: 0,4/2
CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.550.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'The $100.000 Pyramid' (R): 4.520.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.910.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Big Bang Theory' (R): 5.090.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.400.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Life in Pieces': 4.190.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Elementary': 3.660.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - '2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 5' (8-11 p.m.): 5.250.000 [1,5/7] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Paradise Hotel' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 1.290.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iZombie': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 610.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social