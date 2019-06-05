La tercera final de la NBA lidera con la solvencia de las anteriores, aunque baja respecto a ellas

'2019 NBA Finals Game 3'

Tercera noche en que se emite uno de los partidos de la final de la NBA y tercera vez que se impone al resto de emisiones. Eso sí,. Lo mismo hace el especial de 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' previo al partido, que se queda en un 1,9. El resto de cadenas reestructuran sus programas, aunque no pueden evitar verse afectadas por el evento deportivo.

Así, 'American Ninja Warrior' consigue destacarse con un 0,9 de cuota de pantalla, imponiéndose por la mínima a 'The Amazing Race', que consigue un 0,8 y un número similar de espectadores. Por otro lado , 'NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget' se queda apenas con un 0,4 por el que se ve superado incluso por la reposición de '24 Hours to Hell and Back', que obtiene un 0,6 en su franja.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 3,1/14

NBC: 0,7/3

FOX: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 7.030.000 [1,9/10] (1º) 08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 6.420.000 [2,0/10] (1º) 09:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 3' (9-11 p.m.): 10.430.000 [3,7/17] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.650.000 [0,8/5] (3º) 09:00 - 'NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget': 3.140.000 [0,4/2] (4º) 10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.960.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 4.340.000 [0,9/5] (2º) 10:00 - 'The InBetween': 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.690.000 [0,7/4] (4º) 08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back': 1.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

The CW