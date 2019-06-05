La tercera final de la NBA lidera con la solvencia de las anteriores, aunque baja respecto a ellas

'2019 NBA Finals Game 3'
Así, 'American Ninja Warrior' consigue destacarse con un 0,9 de cuota de pantalla, imponiéndose por la mínima a 'The Amazing Race', que consigue un 0,8 y un número similar de espectadores. Por otro lado , 'NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget' se queda apenas con un 0,4 por el que se ve superado incluso por la reposición de '24 Hours to Hell and Back', que obtiene un 0,6 en su franja.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 3,1/14
NBC: 0,7/3
FOX: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/3
CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 7.030.000 [1,9/10] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 6.420.000 [2,0/10] (1º)
09:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 3' (9-11 p.m.): 10.430.000 [3,7/17] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.650.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget': 3.140.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.960.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 4.340.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'The InBetween': 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.690.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back': 1.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'My Last Days': 590.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Jane the Virgin': 590.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
