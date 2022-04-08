El combo 'Estación 19' y 'Anatomía de Grey' supera a la franquicia de 'Ley y Orden'

Audiencias Jueves 7 de Abril de 2022
15,7%
12,3%
7,8%
7,2%
5,0%
3,2%
2,7%
2,6%
2,1%
2,1%
2,1%
1,7%
1,7%
1,6%
1,5%
1,5%
1,3%
1,2%
1,2%
0,8%
0,7%
0,7%
0,7%
0,6%
0,5%
0,4%
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,5/4
- CBS: 0,3/3
- Fox: 0,3/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
'Estación 19'
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.860.000 [0,3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Ghosts' (R): 3.450.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.200.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:30 - 'How We Roll': 2.910.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 3.720.000 [0,2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Law & Order': 3.780.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.180.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 2.880.000 [0,4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.390.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.070.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.560.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef Junior': 1.960.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.770.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Welcome to Flatch': 940.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker': 920.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)