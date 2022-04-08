FormulaTV
Conectar

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 DE ABRIL

El combo 'Estación 19' y 'Anatomía de Grey' supera a la franquicia de 'Ley y Orden'

'How We Roll' se mantiene estable en una noche cargada de reposiciones en CBS.

El combo 'Estación 19' y 'Anatomía de Grey' supera a la franquicia de 'Ley y Orden'©ABC
Por RedacciónPublicado: Viernes 8 Abril 2022 18:58 (hace 44 minutos)

Audiencias Jueves 7 de Abril de 2022

  • logoantena3

    15,7%

  • logotelecinco

    12,3%

  • logola1

    7,8%

  • logolasexta

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logoclan

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,3/3
  • Fox: 0,3/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

'Estación 19'

'Estación 19'

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.860.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Ghosts' (R): 3.450.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.200.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:30 - 'How We Roll': 2.910.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 3.720.000 [0,2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Law & Order': 3.780.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.180.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 2.880.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.390.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.070.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.560.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef Junior': 1.960.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.770.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Welcome to Flatch': 940.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 920.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas