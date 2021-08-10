NBC lidera con una clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio a la baja

· NBC: 1,0/8

· CBS: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,3/2

· Fox: 0,2/1

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

CBS

ABC

Fox

07:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 430.000 [0,1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 620.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 550.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 640.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Welcome to the New Fantasy Island': 530.000 [0,1] (4º)