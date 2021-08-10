NBC lidera con una clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio a la baja

Juegos Olímpicos
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 1,0/8
· CBS: 0,6/4
· ABC: 0,3/2
· Fox: 0,2/1
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Tokyo Gold': 5.120.000 [0,8] (1º)
08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics' (8-10 p.m.): 6.760.000 [1,2] (1º)
10:00 - 'Family Game Fight!' (Estreno): 2.960.000 [0,6] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 5.820.000 [0,4] (2º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.890.000 [1,0] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.660.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'MLB: White Sox v. Cubs' (7-10 p.m.): 1.570.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.250.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 430.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 620.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 550.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 640.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Welcome to the New Fantasy Island': 530.000 [0,1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal' (Final): 260.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Dead Pixels': 180.000 [0,0] (5º)
