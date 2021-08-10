Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 AGOSTO

NBC lidera con una clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio a la baja

La retransmisión olímpica toca fondo en la cadena de NBCUniversal con la ceremonia de clausura.

Redacción Martes 10 Agosto 2021 13:30
Juegos Olímpicos

Juegos Olímpicos

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 1,0/8

· CBS: 0,6/4

· ABC: 0,3/2

· Fox: 0,2/1

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

07:00 - 'Tokyo Gold': 5.120.000 [0,8] (1º)

08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Olympics' (8-10 p.m.): 6.760.000 [1,2] (1º)

10:00 - 'Family Game Fight!' (Estreno): 2.960.000 [0,6] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 5.820.000 [0,4] (2º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.890.000 [1,0] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.660.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'MLB: White Sox v. Cubs' (7-10 p.m.): 1.570.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.250.000 [0,2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 430.000 [0,1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 620.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 550.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 640.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Welcome to the New Fantasy Island': 530.000 [0,1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal' (Final): 260.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Dead Pixels': 180.000 [0,0] (5º)

