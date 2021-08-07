Los Juegos Olímpicos lideran un ajustado duelo con el partido de la NFL

NFL
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 1,9/14
· Fox: 1,6/12
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,2/1
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics' (8-11 p.m.): 9.340.000 [1,9] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.640.000 [0,9] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.730.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.460.000 [0,2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 1.640.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren' (R): 1.020.000 [0,1] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Hustler' (R): 940.000 [0,1] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL: Cowboys v. Steelers' (8-10 p.m.): 6.270.000 [1,7] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'William & Kate's Royal Anniversary (R)': 550.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 340.000 [0,0] (5º)
