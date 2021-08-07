Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 5 DE AGOSTO

Los Juegos Olímpicos lideran un ajustado duelo con el partido de la NFL

'Big Brother' mejora una décima frente al descenso de 'Love Island' respecto a la jornada anterior.

Redacción Sábado 7 Agosto 2021 18:00 (hace 12 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    13,6%

  • logoantena3

    12,8%

  • logola1

    9,7%

  • logolasexta

    5,7%

  • logocuatro

    4,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    3,5%

  • logofdf

    2,9%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,4%

  • logoneox

    1,4%

  • logoten

    1,2%

  • logomega-espana

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

NFL

NFL

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 1,9/14

· Fox: 1,6/12

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,2/1

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - '2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics' (8-11 p.m.): 9.340.000 [1,9] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.640.000 [0,9] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.730.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.460.000 [0,2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 1.640.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren' (R): 1.020.000 [0,1] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler' (R): 940.000 [0,1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Cowboys v. Steelers' (8-10 p.m.): 6.270.000 [1,7] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'William & Kate's Royal Anniversary (R)': 550.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 340.000 [0,0] (5º)

