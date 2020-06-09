ABC tropieza con el estreno del recopilatorio de mejores momentos de 'The Bachelor'

NBC: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

NBC

CBS

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (Estreno) (8-11 p.m.): 2.420.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 903.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 944.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 665.000 [0,1/1] (5º)