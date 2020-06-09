Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 JUNIO

ABC tropieza con el estreno del recopilatorio de mejores momentos de 'The Bachelor'

'The Neighborhood' se convierte en lo más visto del día con su reposición en CBS.

Redacción Martes 9 Junio 2020 17:50 (hace 5 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,3%

  • logola1

    12,0%

  • logoantena3

    11,9%

  • logolasexta

    7,5%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,5%

  • logola2

    2,4%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoenergy

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,3%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logogol-television

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'The Bachelor'

'The Bachelor'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.610.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.280.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.890.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Wall': 3.740.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 2.410.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.560.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.060.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.910.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever' (Estreno) (8-11 p.m.): 2.420.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 903.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 944.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 665.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Joe Exotic ('Tiger King') pide que le saquen de la cárcel: "Moriré en dos o tres meses"Joe Exotic ('Tiger King') pide que le saquen de la cárcel: "Moriré en dos o tres meses"