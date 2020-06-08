Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 JUNIO

'Hollywood Game Night' regresa desapercibido en una jornada de caídas generalizadas

"Grease" roza los 4 millones de espectadores con su emisión en CBS.

Redacción Lunes 8 Junio 2020 18:16 (hace 1 hora)
'Hollywood Game Night'

'Hollywood Game Night'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,5/2

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.510.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.740.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.890.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.260.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (7-8:30 p.m.): 6.870.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

08:00 - "Grease Sing-A-Long" (8:30-11 p.m.): 3.730.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (Estreno): 1.870.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.450.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m): 2.090.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.710.000 [0,5/4] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 994.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 988.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 734.000 [0,/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 820.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 931.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 398.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 324.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

