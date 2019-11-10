'Hawaii Five-O' supera la barrera de los siete millones de espectadores y 'The Blacklist' sigue subiendo

'Hawaii Five-0' continúa imparable en CBS
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,6/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.620.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Hawaii Five-O': 7.050.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.': 6.650.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods': 7.360.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' (Especial): 1.740.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.010.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 4.190.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Charmed': 620.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dynasty': 370.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social