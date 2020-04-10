'Anatomía de Grey' despide temporada liderando y 'Station 19' se convierte en lo más visto

'Anatomía de Grey'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/3
Fox: 0,5/2
NBC: 0,5/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 7.510.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy' (Final): 7.310.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'How To Get Away With Murder': 2.970.000 [0,7/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.870.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 6.030.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.590.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Broke': 5.220.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Tommy': 5.250.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.070.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.610.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.120.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.410.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.650.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Arrow' (R): 636.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social