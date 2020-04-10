Notificaciones
Última hora España registra 605 muertes por coronavirus, la cifra más baja en dos semanas

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 DE ABRIL

'Anatomía de Grey' despide temporada liderando y 'Station 19' se convierte en lo más visto

'Broke' pierde dos décimas respecto a su estreno hace una semana.

Redacción Viernes 10 Abril 2020 18:20 (hace 1 hora)

'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,1/5

CBS: 0,7/3

Fox: 0,5/2

NBC: 0,5/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 7.510.000 [1,3/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy' (Final): 7.310.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'How To Get Away With Murder': 2.970.000 [0,7/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.870.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 6.030.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.590.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 5.220.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 5.250.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.070.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.610.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.660.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.120.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.410.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.650.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Arrow' (R): 636.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Supervivientes': Rocío Flores sufre un ataque de ansiedad tras el insulto de Yiya y el desprecio de Ana María'Supervivientes': Rocío Flores sufre un ataque de ansiedad tras el insulto de Yiya y el desprecio de Ana María