'Modern Family' se despide para siempre marcando máximo de temporada

FOX: 1,6/8

ABC: 1,3/6

NBC: 1,2/6

CBS: 0,9/4

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

NBC

CBS

ABC

08:00 - 'Modern Family Farewell': 6.710.000 [1,2/7] (4º)

09:00 - 'Modern Family' (Final): 7.430.000 [1,6/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.290.000 [1,1/6] (2º)