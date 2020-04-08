'Modern Family' se despide para siempre marcando máximo de temporada

'Modern Family'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,3/6
NBC: 1,2/6
CBS: 0,9/4
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 7.700.000 [2,0/10] (1º)
09:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 3.900.000 [1,2/6] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 8.950.000 [1,2/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 8.920.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 7.850.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 7.780.000 [1,5/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 5.250.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.': 3.900.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Modern Family Farewell': 6.710.000 [1,2/7] (4º)
09:00 - 'Modern Family' (Final): 7.430.000 [1,6/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.290.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash' (R): 461.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 554.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
