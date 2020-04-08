Notificaciones
Última hora El Congreso aprueba la prórroga del Estado de Alarma con los votos en contra de VOX y la CUP

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 ABRIL

'Modern Family' se despide para siempre marcando máximo de temporada

ABC recorta distancias, pero Fox sigue liderando con 'The Masked Singer'.

Redacción Jueves 9 Abril 2020 18:03 (hace 3 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,2%

  • logoantena3

    10,6%

  • logola1

    8,8%

  • logolasexta

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    5,5%

  • logola2

    3,0%

  • logofdf

    3,0%

  • logonova

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'Modern Family'

'Modern Family'

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 1,6/8

ABC: 1,3/6

NBC: 1,2/6

CBS: 0,9/4

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 7.700.000 [2,0/10] (1º)

09:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 3.900.000 [1,2/6] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 8.950.000 [1,2/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 8.920.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 7.850.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 7.780.000 [1,5/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team': 5.250.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.': 3.900.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Modern Family Farewell': 6.710.000 [1,2/7] (4º)

09:00 - 'Modern Family' (Final): 7.430.000 [1,6/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.290.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash' (R): 461.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 554.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
José Bono denuncia un "ataque homófobo" a su hijo: "El facherío siempre me ha tenido ganas"José Bono denuncia un "ataque homófobo" a su hijo: "El facherío siempre me ha tenido ganas"