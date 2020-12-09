El fútbol americano arrasa en Fox ante 'The Bachelorette', que resiste en ABC

'Thursday Night Football'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 2,8/16
ABC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Dallas at Baltimore)' (8-11 p.m.): 10.060.000 [2,8/16] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.120.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky': 3.500.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 8.275.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 6.565.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 4.835.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' : 6.460.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Transplant' (9-11 p.m.) : 3.180.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 485.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 279.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
