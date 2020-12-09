Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 8 DE DICIEMBRE

El fútbol americano arrasa en Fox ante 'The Bachelorette', que resiste en ABC

'Transplant' en NBC y la oferta de The CW, entre los más afectados por el partido que superó los 10 millones de espectadores de media.

Redacción Miércoles 9 Diciembre 2020 18:53 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    12,8%

  • logoantena3

    12,6%

  • logola1

    12,1%

  • logolasexta

    5,8%

  • logocuatro

    4,8%

  • logo13tv

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,2%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,9%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'Thursday Night Football'

'Thursday Night Football'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 2,8/16

ABC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'Thursday Night Football (Dallas at Baltimore)' (8-11 p.m.): 10.060.000 [2,8/16] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.120.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 3.500.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 8.275.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 6.565.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 4.835.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' : 6.460.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Transplant' (9-11 p.m.) : 3.180.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 485.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 279.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Kiko Hernández contra Marta López por el posible montaje de la ruptura con Efrén ReyeroKiko Hernández contra Marta López por el posible montaje de la ruptura con Efrén Reyero