Notificaciones
ÚLTIMA HORA Telecinco trabaja en un debate de 'La isla de las tentaciones' con Sandra Barneda para cubrir 'GH'

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 DICIEMBRE

'The Voice' se lleva el triunfo de la noche para NBC y provoca la caída de la navideña 'The Moodys'

'The Good Doctor' sigue liderando su franja, a pesar de ser una repetición, y desplaza a 'Making It'.

Redacción Martes 10 Diciembre 2019 19:07 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    16,6%

  • logoantena3

    10,9%

  • logola1

    8,9%

  • logolasexta

    8,1%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logonova

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoboing

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,9/4

ABC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,4/2

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 8.160.000 [1,1/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Making It': 2.580.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (8-10 p.m.): 4.590.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (R): 3.980.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.130.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.950.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.230.00 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.460.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam' (Especial): 2.000.000 [0,5/3] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Moodys': 1.330.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'The Moodys': 1.200.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman': 1.690.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 900.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'La isla de las tentaciones' tendrá un debate con Sandra Barneda para cubrir el hueco de 'GH Dúo''La isla de las tentaciones' tendrá un debate con Sandra Barneda para cubrir el hueco de 'GH Dúo'