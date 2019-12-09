'The Voice' se lleva el triunfo de la noche para NBC y provoca la caída de la navideña 'The Moodys'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,6/3
FOX: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,4/2
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 8.160.000 [1,1/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Making It': 2.580.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (8-10 p.m.): 4.590.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (R): 3.980.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.130.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.950.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.230.00 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.460.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Beat Shazam' (Especial): 2.000.000 [0,5/3] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Moodys': 1.330.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Moodys': 1.200.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 1.690.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 900.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social