'Madam Secretary' llega a su fin subiendo en número de espectadores

NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.810.000 [2,3/10] (2º)
08:00 - 'SNF Pregame' (8-8:15 p.m.): 14.270.000 [4,1/17] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football' (8:15-11 p.m.): 13.570.000 [4,1/19] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 26.920.000 [6,4/22] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 16.520.000 [3.3/16] (2º)
08:30 - 'God Friended Me': 7.820.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 6.420.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
10:30 - 'Madam Secretary' (Final): 5.330.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - '2019 Miss Universe' (7-10 p.m.) – Especial: 3.820.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.890.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'AFV: America, This is You' (Especial): 3.990.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 2.640.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supergirl': 1.670.000 [0,6/3] (5º)
09:00 - 'Crisis Aftermath' (Especial): 700.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
