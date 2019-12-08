'Madam Secretary' llega a su fin subiendo en número de espectadores

NBC: 3,7/17

CBS: 2,1/9

FOX: 0,9/4

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,4/2

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.810.000 [2,3/10] (2º)

CBS

08:30 - 'God Friended Me': 7.820.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

Fox

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.890.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'AFV: America, This is You' (Especial): 3.990.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things': 2.640.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 3.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)