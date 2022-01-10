Los estrenos de 'Call Me Kat' y 'Pivoting' sucumben ante el fútbol americano

Chargers v. Raiders
Adultos 18-49
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.980.000 [1,7] (3º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Chargers v. Raiders' (8:30-11 p.m.): 14.870.000 [4,1] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 13.450.000 [2,6] (2º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 9.890.000 [1,3]
08:30 - 'The Equalizer': 7.340.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.230.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:30 - 'SWAT': 4.090.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 11.760.000 [2,8] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': Por anunciar
08:00 - 'Call Me Kat' (Estreno): 3.730.000 [0,9] (3º)
08:30 - 'Pivoting' (Estreno): 1.950.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.330.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.280.000 [0,4] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.470.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 4.420.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.470.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.770.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 190.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Superman & Lois' (R): 180.000 [0,0] (5º)
