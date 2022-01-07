'Young Sheldon' lidera y 'Women of the movement' y 'Joe Millionare' debutan modestamente

'Young Sheldon'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,5/4
· NBC: 0,5/3
· ABC: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.190.000 [0,7] (1º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.350.000 [0,5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 6.230.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:30 - 'B Positive': 4.820.000 [0,4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.600.000 [0,4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 4.440.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.960.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.220.000 [0,5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Women of the Movement (Miniseries Premiere)': 2.970.000 [0,4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Let the World See (Series Premiere)': 2.680.000 [0,4] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Series Premiere)': 3.000.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker (R)': 550.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 300.000 [0,1] (5º)
