Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE ENERO

'Young Sheldon' lidera y 'Women of the movement' y 'Joe Millionare' debutan modestamente

'The Blacklist' en NBC es la segunda opción más vista en su franja.

Redacción Viernes 7 Enero 2022 19:12 (hace 2 horas)
  • logoantena3

    12,3%

  • logola1

    12,3%

  • logotelecinco

    9,3%

  • logocuatro

    5,3%

  • logolasexta

    5,0%

  • logola2

    3,4%

  • logoneox

    3,1%

  • logo13tv

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logonova

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,0%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,2%

  • logobemadtv

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

'Young Sheldon'

'Young Sheldon'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.190.000 [0,7] (1º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.350.000 [0,5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 6.230.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 4.820.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.600.000 [0,4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 4.440.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.960.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.220.000 [0,5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Women of the Movement (Miniseries Premiere)': 2.970.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'Let the World See (Series Premiere)': 2.680.000 [0,4] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Series Premiere)': 3.000.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker (R)': 550.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 300.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Muere Sidney Poitier, el primer actor negro en ganar un Oscar, a los 94 añosMuere Sidney Poitier, el primer actor negro en ganar un Oscar, a los 94 años